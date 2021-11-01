Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Repligen reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $13.97 on Monday, hitting $304.47. The stock had a trading volume of 419,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,175. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

