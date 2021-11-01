Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.65 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $27.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $32.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.14 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $99.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

GP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 9,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

