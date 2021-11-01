Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

HRZN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.41. 97,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

