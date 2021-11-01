Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.