Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 1,927,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $780.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.06.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

