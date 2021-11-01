Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

