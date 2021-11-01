Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

