Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report sales of $41.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $161.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.33 million to $163.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.25 million, with estimates ranging from $199.04 million to $210.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $40.14 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

