Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.