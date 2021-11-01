Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $74.87. 185,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,027. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.55.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.