Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.34. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,541. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $268.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

