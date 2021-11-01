Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,954. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 760.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 68,439 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.