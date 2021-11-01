Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

XERS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,286. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

