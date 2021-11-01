Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,719. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celsion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

