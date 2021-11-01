Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

EVOP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 15,810.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 238.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 27.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

