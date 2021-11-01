Zacks: Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $71.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 392,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,812. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.