Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The Joint posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.