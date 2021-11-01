Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBLX. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

RBLX opened at $84.02 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

