Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of QURE opened at $30.47 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

