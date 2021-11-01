Zacks Investment Research Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.33. 84,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,825. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.