Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ NXTP opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. As a group, analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

