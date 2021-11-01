Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 864,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 2.10% of Zenvia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

