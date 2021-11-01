Zerogoki USD Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $423,776.48 and $1,854.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

