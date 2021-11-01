Zillow Group (Z) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.63 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
