Zillow Group (Z) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.63 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,914 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.