Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Zimmer Biomet worth $148,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

