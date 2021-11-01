Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young Sells 403 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.