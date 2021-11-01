Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.71.

ZM stock opened at $274.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $505.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average is $325.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,528 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

