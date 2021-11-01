ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $68.36. 2,574,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,245,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

