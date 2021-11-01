Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.01). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 938.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

