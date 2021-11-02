-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.
Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
