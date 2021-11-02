-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 26,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,440. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.