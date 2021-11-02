$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 233,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

