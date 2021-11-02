$0.11 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

CTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,590. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

