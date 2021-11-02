$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 194.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.