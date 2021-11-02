$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,982. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

