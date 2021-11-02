$0.23 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

