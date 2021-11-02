-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABUS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
