$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

