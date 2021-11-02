$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.98. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

VC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,633. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.54 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.