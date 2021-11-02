$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470,264. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

