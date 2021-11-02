$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,480,366 shares of company stock valued at $116,266,057. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

