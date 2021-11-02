$0.85 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Woodward stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.