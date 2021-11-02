0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.06 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $182,706.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

