$1.18 EPS Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,486. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

