$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $40,431,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,972,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

