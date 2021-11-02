10,699 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,698.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,890.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,870.64. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

