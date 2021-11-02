$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post sales of $11.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $19,289,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $10,353,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.