111,991 Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TORM by 79.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $614.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -344.89. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

