$112.90 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report sales of $112.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $466.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $494.35 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. 59,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,686. The company has a market capitalization of $726.15 million, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

