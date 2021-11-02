$134.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post $134.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $130.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

